World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WWE opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

