Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.50.

Woodward stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Woodward by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $3,638,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

