Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

WWD opened at $109.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

