Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,348. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.