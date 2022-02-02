Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.74. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

WWD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Woodward stock opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

