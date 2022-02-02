Wolverine Trading LLC Has $950,000 Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Wolverine Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,198 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after buying an additional 254,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,017 shares of company stock worth $12,678,541. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

