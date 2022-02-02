Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $683,000 Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. The business had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

