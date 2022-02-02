Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 1,115.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 323,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 297,265 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 105.4% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 399,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 205,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.