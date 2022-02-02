Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on S. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

NYSE S opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,694 shares of company stock worth $15,927,372 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

