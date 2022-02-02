WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $15.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WM Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 257,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,381,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.