WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

MAPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

MAPS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

