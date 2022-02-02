WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.95 and last traded at $84.95. 24,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 53,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,366,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 421,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.