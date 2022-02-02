WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.95 and last traded at $84.95. 24,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 53,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,366,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 421,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

