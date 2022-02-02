WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WINV stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. WinVest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. WinVest Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

