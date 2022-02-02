William Hinshaw Sells 16,590 Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AXLA opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.84.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AXLA has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.
About Axcella Health
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
