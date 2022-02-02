Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $196.70

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196.70 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 205.60 ($2.76), with a volume of 47639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.80 ($2.78).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 290 ($3.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.84) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.84) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.79).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The company has a market cap of £531.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.68.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.