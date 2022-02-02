WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2,039.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.16% of WEX worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 430,260 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.54.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $162.79. 2,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,400. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

