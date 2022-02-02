Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

