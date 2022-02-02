Wells Fargo & Company Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.