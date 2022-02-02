Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 180,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.0744 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

