Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIGA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.