Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 28.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

