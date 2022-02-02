Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $660,000 Investment in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCYP. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Big Cypress Acquisition by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 324,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 310,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 294,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 41.3% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $776,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCYP stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

