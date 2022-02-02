Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,420 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,790,000.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

