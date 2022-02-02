Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,688 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alphatec by 25.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

