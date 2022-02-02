Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. Waters also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.75-$12.00 EPS.

Shares of WAT opened at $323.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

