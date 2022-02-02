Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterdrop Inc. is a technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services. It built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform for providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services. Waterdrop Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

WDH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 2,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Waterdrop will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,442,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $648,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

