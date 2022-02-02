Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Announces Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.80. The company had a trading volume of 72,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,194. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.29.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.