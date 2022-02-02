Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Management worth $32,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $146.08. 10,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

