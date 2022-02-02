Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,848 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

