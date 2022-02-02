Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 158.85 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market cap of £121.92 million and a P/E ratio of 317.00. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 86.08 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.23). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.34.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.