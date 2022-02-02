Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,248,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 368,600 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

