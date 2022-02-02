W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $483.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $62,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $494.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.46 and a 200-day moving average of $460.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.