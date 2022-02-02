Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Update

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 21.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 669,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 268.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,459,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,621 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 311.1% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 883,589 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VYGG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 75,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. Vy Global Growth has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

