VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Up 59.9% in January

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the December 31st total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 141,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,029. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $11,208,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

