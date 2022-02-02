Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 180 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

