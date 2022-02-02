Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vital Farms and Real Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40 Real Good Food 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%. Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.62%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Vital Farms.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 2.23% 3.55% 2.96% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Real Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.14 $8.80 million $0.12 139.25 Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Real Good Food on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

