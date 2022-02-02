Visa Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $10,412,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 368,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $79,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $6,132,060. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

