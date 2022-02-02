Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.