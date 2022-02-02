Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) vs. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Critical Comparison

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vintage Wine Estates and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 1 12 0 2.92

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus target price of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.66%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus target price of $820.00, indicating a potential upside of 394.15%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Vintage Wine Estates.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.29 $9.87 million N/A N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $75.98 billion 5.51 $14.24 billion N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Vintage Wine Estates on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines. It also distributes vodka and white liquor. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment engages in the manufacture of luggage items, bags, accessories, shoes and clothes. The Perfumes & Cosmetics segment engages in the production and distribution of make-up, perfume and skin care products. The Watches & Jewelry segment manufactures luxury watches and accessories for men and women. It specializes in the field of chronographs and ultimate precision. The Selective Retailing segment is organized to promote an environment that is appropriate to the image and status of the luxury brands. It engages in the sale of luxury products to international travelers and on board cruise ships. This segment also manages beauty stores that combine direct access and customer assistance to customers. The Other Activities & Eliminations segment in

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.