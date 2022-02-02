Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 13.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 7.63 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million. Analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Berner III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 10.63 per share, with a total value of 106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,050. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

