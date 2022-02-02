Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $792,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 39.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 5,814.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

