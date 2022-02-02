Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $733,000 Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

