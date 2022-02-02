Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.