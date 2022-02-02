Viacoin Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $1,529.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00296157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

