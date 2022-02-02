Veru (VERU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.57 million, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Veru has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $24.57.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 581.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Veru by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veru by 25.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

