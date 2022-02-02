Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vertiv by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Vertiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 480,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,890 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vertiv by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after acquiring an additional 822,898 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

