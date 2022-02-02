Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

