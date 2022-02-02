Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,394,635. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $225.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

