Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 883,321 shares.The stock last traded at $29.96 and had previously closed at $27.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veracyte by 4,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 294,835 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

