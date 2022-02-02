Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

NYSE VNE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 46,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veoneer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Veoneer by 1,969.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

